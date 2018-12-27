Mauritius: Minister Toussaint Highlights 2018 Key Achievements in Youth and Sports Sectors

press release

The key achievements in the youth and sports sectors for year 2018 were at the fore of a press conference last week in Port Louis. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, elaborated on the different activities and programmes which have been organised during 2018 with a view to providing a platform for young people to demonstrate their talents and engage themselves in physical activities as well as measures to better support Mauritian athletes in their sporting endeavours.

These activities comprised: Street Dance Battle; Zenes Montre To Talan; Carrefour des Jeunes; Jeux des Jeunes Elites; National Handisports Games; Jeux des Jeunes Talents; and, Pédaler en securité. A carnival from Mont Choisy Mall to Grand Bay was also organised with the participation of 350 young people.

With regard to the Indian Ocean Island Games 2019, Minister Toussaint spoke about the ongoing preparation for the Games including the renovation of sports infrastructures and the construction works of the Multi Sports Complex in Côte d'Or. The Ministry, he underscored, has made provision for a sum of Rs 60 million for the preparation of athletes, and, added that Rs 25 million have already been used for medical screenings and services, training camps and equipment.

Speaking on the support being provided to sportspersons, the Minister underlined that an amount of Rs 22.5 million has been allocated to elite athletes, out of which Rs 14 million has been offered in terms of a monthly allowance and Rs 8.5 million awarded as cash prizes. As for football clubs and regional committees, they have been given a sum of some Rs 20.5 million for the current season, he added.

Moreover, Mr Toussaint outlined the series of activities which were held in line with the Sports for All programme. The activities are namely Anou Zoué; 12-hour National Relay Walk, Jog and Run for Health and Fun; NHDC Games; football competitions; After School Sports and Fitness Programme; Beach Games; Rehabilitation Youth Programme; Nager C'est Vital; Ageing Well/Working Population; and, The Association For International Sport for All Training Course.

The Minister recalled the launching of the National Sports and Physical Activities Policy which has as objectives to encourage Mauritians to practise a sporting activity. In addition, he indicated, that new training Centres have been set up as well as grassroots and talent identification programme put in place for the welfare of youngsters.

Furthermore, the Minister touched upon some of the projects in the pipeline for 2019 which are: follow up with National Sports Federations for training of coaches and officials; Special Outreach programme to empower youth (boys and girls) aged 12 to 16 years living in high-risk regions; and, a programme namely Bare Ala Nou Vini, on each 19 of every month, to sensitise and mobilise all Mauritians on the importance of leading a healthy and fit lifestyle.