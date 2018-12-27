Algeria Reiterates Consistent Position in Favour of Palestinian Cause

Algiers — Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs Ghania Eddalia reiterated, in a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Algiers Louai Mahmoud Taha Aissa, on Wednesday, Algeria's constant position in favour of the question of Palestine.

"The two sides agreed on the need to speed up the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on social development between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Eddalia, in the meeting with the Palestinin official, "provided "an overview of the solidarity sector's role in taking care of the disadvantaged social groups," reiterating "Algeria's consistent position in favour of the Palestinian cause."

The Palestinian ambassador, for his part, gave an "overview of the dire circumstances in which Palestinian families are living because of the Israeli occupation, especially children, women and the elderly."