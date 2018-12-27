South Africa: 28 Arrested After Attack On KZN Spa

Twenty-eight people were arrested and charged with public violence after a group of panga- and knobkerrie-wielding protesters stormed the Gooderson Natal Spa, between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg, last Friday.

The owners of a KwaZulu-Natal spa which was targeted in a violent attack say the resort's management and security are working with police to ensure the area remains calm during the holiday period.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of public violence had been opened at the Paulpietersburg police station after the spa was attacked.

"Twenty-eight suspects were arrested and charged with public violence. They were taken to Paulpietersburg Magistrate's Court on December 24, 2018, and we do not know the court appearance results," said Zwane.

TimesLive reported that staff had heard "rumours" that the attack was sparked by the dismissal of former workers, as well as locals not being employed at the resort.

Gavin Castleman, CEO of Gooderson Leisure, confirmed that the situation was now under control at the resort.

"Although there was damage to property, there were no injuries to any guests staying at the resort," said Castleman in a statement.

