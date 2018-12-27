Nigeria: VC Seeks Global Best Practices to Improve Education Standard

Vice Chancellor, Mountain Top University (MTU), Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has said that imbibing the spirit of global best practices can improve the standard of education nationwide.

Ayolabi, who made the remark during the fourth matriculation ceremony of the institution, stated that the school is envisioned as a dynamic centre of excellence in the liberal tradition for the production of top-rated morally sound graduates for outstanding impact on Nigeria and global development.

He said the mission is to provide excellent facilities for the training of men and women in various academic, professional and vocational disciplines to enhance the simultaneous development of their spiritual, mental and physical faculties.

"By reason of today's matriculation, you are entitled to all the rights and privileges of MTU students. Congratulations on your admission and chance of MTU as you embark on this academic journey that would define your career in life. Today's gathering is unique because it marks your official entry into this university and confers on you the full membership of this institution," he said.

Ayolabi noted that their high-class facilities could compete with other prestigious universities globally in the 21st century standards.

"Our university is envisioned to raise top rated morally sound graduates of distinctions who will be globally competitive for outstanding impact, not only on the Nigerian society, but engender global development as well. I, therefore, charge you to key into this vision of excellence and make the most of your time here," he added.

The vice chancellor, who advised the students on the need to study and earn a degree that would give them leverage for future career because of their belief in global best practices, said: "Your studies must be given the highest attention on your scale of preference. Your lecturers and other members of staff are on ground to help you adjust to life here on campus. Do not hesitate to seek counsel from them if you have trouble trying to settle down. Co-operate with your lecturers in any assignment given to you, as their sole aim is to give you sound education. Read the materials recommended by them, and make out time for private study. Make sure you attend classes regularly as you are expected.

"Take advantage of the world-class facilities that we have and make the best out of your time here. Learn new things, acquire new knowledge, develop new skills and enhance your personal attributes in special ways that will equip you for life after graduation. Remember that the journey started today must end in a successful convocation ceremony.

"This, however, can only be achieved through focus, hardwork and resilience. The Governing Council, Senate, management and members of staff are committed to helping you settle down and achieve your goal in MTU. Should you encounter any challenge, feel free to see any of them as they are the parents you have on campus."

The Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Daniel Olukayo, said that the institution is new and focused, irrevocably committed to the training and education of new generation of Nigerians to be imbued with a new vision, new value system, new learning and working ethics and with a resolute commitment to the norms of excellence where members of staff and students pursue their activities, assignments and responsibilities in an atmosphere of excellence.