South Africa: City of Cape Town Speaks On Clifton Beach Incident

The City of Cape Town has on Thursday reiterated its stance that public amenities are available to all members of the public.

In a statement the city noted ongoing reports about an incident that occurred on Clifton Fourth Beach on Christmas Eve where beachgoers were apparently instructed to leave the beach by private security guards.

"The city would like to reiterate that public amenities are available to all members of the public and will continue to work hard to ensure safe and good quality beaches for all the people of this city and our visitors," said the city.

In addition, it noted the statement issued by the company in question, PPA, indicating that they were operating on the authority of the City of Cape Town.

The city said PPA's statement is inaccurate and it did not have a contract with the security company.

"The city has at no stage given any authority to PPA to enforce by-laws. All city beaches are open to all members of the public. While the city is able to set times of usage at beaches, we do not impose this unless there is a specific threat to public safety," said the city, adding that private security companies have no mandate to enforce municipal by-laws.

Anyone who felt intimidated by PPA staff on the beach that day can lay a charge with the South African Police Service (SAPS). Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.

The city continues to roll out its comprehensive festive season operational plan that guides the deployment of law enforcement staff, lifeguards and staff from various other departments within the city to ensure that beaches are enjoyed safely by all, within the framework of the law.