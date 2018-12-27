Sudan: Paramilitaries Block Access to Weekly Market in South Kordofan

South Kordofan — The authorities in the localities of Abbasiya and El Tadamon in South Kordofan blocked traders and their customers entry to the weekly markets on Monday and Wednesday for fear of demonstrations.

Merchants from Balula told Radio Dabanga that the authorities deployed paramilitaries of the Popular Defence Forces on the roads to Balula to prevent people from Abbasiya and Tirtir from visiting the weekly market.

The authorities of El Tadamon have transferred their employees to El Wakra after demonstrators torched the locality offices and the building of the local security apparatus, and the Zakat (Muslim alms) Bureau in El Tirtir last week.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the Commissioner of El Tadamon and his staff are now in El Wakra awaiting a visit by the South Kordofan authorities to the locality to solve the problem.