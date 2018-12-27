Sudan: Doctors' Strike Widens in Sudan

El Gedaref / Kassala / Port Sudan — The strikes by doctors and medical staff in solidarity with the anti-government protests have spread further across Sudan this week.

Yesterday, doctors and medical students of the Faculty of Medicine in El Gedaref held a protest in front of the El Gedaref Teaching Hospital in solidarity with the march organised by the Sudan Professionals Association in Khartoum on Tuesday, which demanded the step-down of President Omar Al Bashir and overthrow of the regime.

Witnesses from El Gedaref said that security forces and policemen forced the doctors to enter the hospital again before blocking traffic to the main road to the hospital.

Several shops were shut after the hospital road was closed. Witnesses said the doctors announced a strike except on emergency cases.

Kassala

The doctors of Kassala Hospital laid down their tools on Tuesday. They notified the hospital administration that they will deal with emergencies only.

Port Sudan

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, doctors and lawyers in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, organised two separate protest vigils on Tuesday. The vigils were dispersed by police using tear gas.