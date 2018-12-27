Sudan Mass Protests Enter Second Week

Sudan — The mass protests across Sudan against the economic crisis have entered their second week.

Yesterday, Khartoum, Port Sudan, and Wadi Halfa witnessed renewed street protests demanding the overthrow of the regime. Sudanese refugees in South Sudan demonstrated as well. Internationally, Paris and Oslo witnessed sit-ins in solidarity with the demonstrations in Sudan.

Port Sudan

A resident of Port Sudan told Radio Dabanga that Deim El Nur district witnessed two demonstrations that have continued for a limited time before being dispersed by the authorities.

The protesters chanted slogans condemning the economic situation and calling for the overthrow of the regime.

Sudanese refugees

In several refugee camps in Maban county in Upper Nile state in South Sudan, hundreds of refugees from Sudan's Blue Nile state demonstrated on Wednesday, demanding the ousting of Al Bashir's regime and stopping the war in Blue Nile, South Kordofan, and Darfur.

Demonstrators confirmed to Radio Dabanga their full support for peaceful demonstrations in Sudan. They said the vigils took place simultaneously at the various camps in front of the UN offices with the participation of all sectors of refugees, women, youth and the elderly.

West Kordofan

In Babanusa in West Kordofan security agents arrested five political activists following a demonstration on Monday. Detainees Jamal Yousef, Salah Ismail, El Rayah Jano, Nasreldin Eisa and Mohamed Hamadelnil were transferred to the prison of El Fula.

White Nile state governor Abulgasim El Amin said 260 people were arrested in Rabak and El Gezira Aba during demonstrations this week. Two protestors were killed in El Gezira Ababa.