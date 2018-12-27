Uganda: Expect Change in 2019, Says Besigye

Mbarara — Four-time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, has said it is time for Ugandans to renew their hopes for a change in the country's governance because he believes every new year, God helps him on what has been failing him to achieve his mission.

"When God created us, he knew that we needed to be renewed that is why he sent his son Jesus Christ so that we can get new life and be born again. Whenever I start a new year, I start it with strong faith hoping that what I have failed to achieve God will help me achieve it," Dr Besigye said.

"So you should be hopeful that what has been covering heaven will soon be opened," he added.

Dr Besigye made the remarks during Christmas sermons at Uganda Martyrs Church in Mbarara Town on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, who prayed at the same church, urged Ugandans to commit themselves to keeping peace that comes with the birth of Jesus because it is the reason Christ was born.

"This day is a day when someone was born so that we can have peace. So why can't we promise that we shall keep that peace in our families, areas and the country? The job I do is to restore peace among Ugandans who are entangled in wrangles like land conflicts, murder, theft and others. Our country needs peace," Justice Katureebe said.

Emulate Jesus

Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese Paul Bakyenga, leading Christmas Mass at Nyamitanga Cathedral on the same day, said Jesus sacrificed his life so that people can be saved from sin but they have not appreciated his mission.

Archbishop Bakyenga urged Ugandans to emulate Jesus and ensure peace in the country.

He said some people commit suicide because they are tired of suffering.

"You know suffering and sin are on earth, not in heaven. That is why those who commit suicide want to excuse themselves of this world's suffering because of corruption, theft, murder, rape, land grabbing. One decides to kill himself and go where he believes there is no more suffering," Archbishop Bakyenga said.