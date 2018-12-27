Uganda: Pastor Dies Minutes After Christmas Sermon

Budaka — Christians who had converged for Christmas service were left in shock after a renowned pastor at Trinity Chapel Church in Nakibulu Village, Budaka Town Council died minutes after delivering his sermon.

The overseer of Born Again Churches in Budaka District, Mr David Gonahasa, identified the deceased pastor as Julius Mwanika, 34, who was a resident of Budondo, Jinja District

Mr Gonahasa told Daily Monitor that Mwanika led the prayers without complaining of any sickness but at about 12.00pm, after his sermon, he started complaining of severe chest pain.

"Some pastors took him to Mbale Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Mr Gonahasa said.

Ms Joan Mwanika, the wife of the deceased cleric said the pastor had no health complication.

"This is quite shocking and disturbing for person who didn't have any complication to die under unclear circumstances. He has never complained of any sickness," Ms Mwanika said.

The District Police commander, Mr James Wilson Salaamu, said they are investigating the cause of the pastor's death, whose body was taken to Jinja for burial.

"It's suspected that he could have died of peptic ulcers. But this is yet to be confirmed by doctors," Mr Salaamu said.

This is not the first time a pastor has died under mysterious circumstances in the region.

In 2015, Pastor Simon of Deliverance Church died in his house and the decomposing body was found days later.