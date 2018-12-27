Nigeria: Be Focused, Ready to End Insurgency, Chief of Air Staff Tells Troops

Maiduguri — The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged troops of the Air Task Force (ATF) to remain focused and combat ready to end the Boko Haram insurgency to restore peace in the North east.

Abubakar gave the charge while hosting members of ATF, Operation Lafiya Dole to a Christmas celebration lunch in Maiduguri.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement released in Maiduguri, said the luncheon was to appreciate frontline troops and alleviate the pains of their inability to celebrate Christmas with their families. It was also to foster comradeship and to commend efforts of the troops in the fight against insurgency.

Sadique, who was represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammodu Mohammad, expressed delight to be in Maiduguri to celebrate Christmas with the troops. He urged them to sustain their efforts to restore enduring peace for stability and growth in the North east.

"We all are aware that so much is at stake for us in this war against insurgency and terrorism. While thanking God for His mercies and keeping us alive to see this celebration, I appreciate all your efforts and that of your families for their unending support."

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the resources that enable NAF to perform its constitutional roles.

Sadique assured Nigerians of the determination of the troops to exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The ATF Commander, AVM James Gwani, expressed gratitude to the officers and men of the air task force for their commitment in the fight against insurgency.

"The CAS is committed to boosting troops' morale and welfare, as well as providing the necessary facilities and enabling environment that would help them to effectively accomplish this operation next year. NAF is expecting six helicopter gunships from Italy to fight Boko Haram," Gwani said.

A similar Christmas event was slated for yesterday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.