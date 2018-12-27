Gambia: Fatou Laobe to Storm Gambia On New Year Eve

Management of the Coco Ocean Resort and Spa has concluded their end of year arrangement for both Christmas and New Year celebrations for not just only their regular visitors and customers, but for everyone to join in welcoming the New Year 2019 with one of the popular international musicians, Fatou Laobe.

Fatou Laobe, an invited music maestro from Senegal will on 31 December perform live alongside with some local comedians and musicians to celebrate the New Year in grand style at the hotel.

As the yuletide period always sees Gambia come to life as citizens, tourists and visitors, irrespective of their religious background will throng the streets and hotels across the tourism development area to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Among other activities on Christmas day, Coco Ocean will have orphanage children to receive different and splendid gifts from Santa Claus and brunch for everyone whiles BBQ on Boxing Day all with live performance.

On New Year Eve on 31 December, there will be a gala dinner starting from 8pm with Gambian musicians, comedians and favorite Senegalese musician, Fatou Laobe. The event is fully powered by Afric Care Group Ltd.

Felix Von Bodman, General Manager of Coco Ocean Resort and Spa said the hotel is specifically rolling out different events from the yuletide onward, to give back to the hotel the reputation it deserves and also to support not only in the hotel profession but to others that adds value to the sector as well.

Being a new manager of the hotel and with his years of experience in hotel industry, Bodman expressed the hotel's readiness to work, support, and promote the country to be more competitive with the rest of the world, despite the size of the country on the African continent.

Among other goals of Coco Ocean, as he said, is to create more new events for the pleasure of everyone to enjoy specifically for local, international VIPs and other visitors, taking into consideration the hotel's position in The Gambia.