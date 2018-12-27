Gambia: U.S. Announces Cochran Fellowship to Boost Tourism & Hospital Management Sector

The U.S. Government is pleased to announce that qualified Gambians can apply for the Cochran Fellowship Program, sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program is open to citizens from Burkina Faso, Mali, The Gambia, and Senegal. The Fellowship offers short-term training opportunities to those working in the tourism and hospitality industry and government officials who oversee food safety. Gambians in the private sector who work in the hotel, restaurant, and Institutional sector and food safety regulators and policy makers from the government of The Gambia are encouraged to apply to participate in this capacity building opportunity.

The Cochran Fellowship is one of many ways the United States is helping to build capacity to promote mutual economic prosperity. The Program goals are: to help eligible countries develop agricultural systems necessary to meet the food and fiber needs of their domestic populations; and to strengthen and enhance trade linkages between eligible countries and agricultural interests in the United States.

Applications are due on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Applicants are urged to clearly note in their application which topic - Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional (HRI) Sector Development and the U.S. Southern Food Culture Experience - they have chosen and are applying to. Completed application (including passport photos, recommendation letters, and passport copy) can be dropped off at: U.S. Embassy Banjul - Attn. Public Affairs Officer. It can also be dropped off at: U.S. Embassy Dakar - Route des Almadies BP 49 Dakar (Senegal).

Approximately 600 Cochran fellows come to the United States each year, generally for 2-3 weeks, to work with U.S. universities, government agencies, and private companies. They receive hands-on training to enhance their technical knowledge and skills in areas related to agricultural trade, agribusiness development, management, policy, and marketing. USDA announces eligible countries and topics each year based on current trade issues. For further information on the program, please see this link: https://www.fas.usda.gov/programs/cochran-fellowship-program.

The United States is firmly committed to promoting economic development led by Gambians.