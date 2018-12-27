Gambia: TRRC Boss Vows to Establish Truth to Deyda's Murder

The executive secretary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC), Babagalleh Jallow, says the commission is ready to investigate and establish the truth to Deyda Hydara's assassination, adding they will leave no stone unturned to establish facts to his killing.

Jallow made these assurances while presenting a public lecture on the life of Deyda Hydara at the launching of The Gambia Media Council recently held at Djembe Hotel.

The co-founder, managing editor and publisher of The Point Newspaper Deyda Hydara was allegedly gun downed by former president Yahya Jammeh's black cops on December 16, 2004.

Shortly before ending a lecture on the life of a man he described as "a man of truth", the TRRC boss reassured the gathering of the commission's readiness to probe and institute the truth to his murder.

"I want to take this opportunity to reassure the Gambia Press Union and the general public and Deyda's family that the TRRC stands ready to work with the Gambian people to discover the remaining truth about Deyda Hydara," he said. "I want to assure the Gambia Press Union and the Gambian public that the TRRC will leave no stone unturned in order to investigate and establish the truth about Deyda's assassination, to accord justice and closure to his family and the Gambian people and country."

A lot is expected of would be TRRC's findings and the commission's credibility is still questioned.

A recent survey done by the Afrobarometer indicates that fewer than half (46%) of Gambians say they trust the TRRC a lot or somewhat.

Three in 10 (29%) say they do not know whether or not they trust the commission or refused to answer the question.