Gambia: Banjul-North Nam Asks Government to Improve Livelihood of Young People

The stark reality of some of the inhumane treatment some Gambian migrants are facing in some European countries have been brought home by the National Assembly member of Banjul-North Ebrima Sillah, who just ended a 26 days tour of seven European countries to see the conditions of Gambians there.

During an interview with our reporter, Mr. Sillah said he is now using what he saw in those seven countries to sensitize young people back home on how their fellows are being treated there and asking the government to provide better livelihoods for the country's young people. "Although their journeys are not funded by government but they need government's assistance," Mr. Sillah said.

He said when he visited the seven countries, including Italy, Germany, Spain and Austria, he found that 11 thousand Gambians are documented and 30 thousand were documented and the government of Italy have stopped supporting migrants and they can be deported at any time.

"Their current condition is too bad for human beings. Gambia government should create opportunities that will discourage young people from embarking on irregular migration. Some of them are living without shelter talk less of food."

Mr. Sillah said during the tour, he had discussions with some European non-governmental organisations to train some of the Gambian young people on skills that will improve their livelihood.

He appealed to parents to stop encouraging their children into a game of gamble through the high sea. "I urge government to provide better conditions for young people so as to discourage them from irregular migration undertakings, that has led to the missing of many lives."

He said he had several discussions with Gambians in those countries about their status and concerns, through which he can be able to apply strategies to address them as a parliamentarian.

Mr. Sillah also said as parliamentarians, they are lawmakers and should ensures that there is efficient operation of institutions as they represent the people. "We also advocate issues that promote and protect the interest and welfare of Gambias."