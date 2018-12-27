Gambia: BAC Is Indebted With Millions of Dalasis - BAC Chairman

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) has disclosed that his council is currently indebted with millions of dalasis mostly to companies and individuals. This, he said, is due to what he called 'improper financial' regulations by both the erstwhile leadership of the council and the government.

Sheriffo Sonko was speaking on Monday in an interview with The Point shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BAC and Sen De Gel, a Turkish-based NGO specialised in livelihood projects meant to empower local communities.

At a signing ceremony held in Brikama, Chairman Sonko revealed that his council is faced with numerous financial constraints especially in funding some of its local projects in communities.

He lamented that a greater proportion of the tax monies that were collected on daily basis by the council in the past would eventually end up financing programmes of the former government such as the Kanilai festival, which he said, was not beneficial to the council's agenda and her people.

"We know very well that some of the reasons that have kept the council with such a huge amount of financial incursion to be settled; are because monies are financed on programmes that are not important to the council".

The current difficulties that the council is being faced with, he went on, are payment of staff salaries and the daily collections of rubbishes.

To this end, he stated that the council sometimes hired trucks from private companies to throw away garbage and other refuses, which he said, also incurred additional burden on the council.

"Sometimes we spend an amount of D5000 for every single collection made by a particular truck. It is always pressing and hard to contain the feelings when the people we are to represent genuinely are crying of our fouls."

"You can see the number of trucks that are lined down here. These trucks are not functioning since in the past administration, so this is giving us a serious problem," he added.