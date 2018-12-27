Gambia: GRA Commissioner General Applauds Role of Drivers

The commissioner general of GRA, Yankuba Darboe, has spoken on the role of drivers at GRA, saying they play a key role for the institution.

He made this statement while presiding over the opening ceremony on an orientation forum for over 50 GRA drivers on Traffic Regulation held at Senegambia Beach Hotel over the weekend.

According to CG Darboe, drivers are responsible for the management of the vehicles that help the smooth running of the GRA operations. He therefore acknowledged their role and promised that at the level of GRA, drivers will continue to enjoy the benefits and also gain deserving and necessary promotions within the institution.

The refresher training was meant to bring all drivers within GRA under a single umbrella and remind them of their roles and responsibilities in ensuring effective services delivery in their daily work.

Mr. Darboe pointed out that considering the role and responsibility of GRA drivers, his management therefore deemed it very fitting to ensure that this kind of refresher orientation is conducted to help them in their work.

"We at The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) value our drivers and the Authority will continue to support the drivers to mitigate their plights."

According to Mr. Darboe, after the refresher forum, GRA drivers would continue to render more effective service to the institution.

The GRA boss said the sky is the limit for the drivers as far as their training is concerned.

For her part, Yassin Joof- Jow, Transport officer at GRA, also applauded drivers for their positive response to the refresher training, saying that those present was a clear indication of their commitment to learn and know more on traffic regulation.

She said that the refresher orientation was geared towards empowering GRA drivers to better carry out their duties in a more effective manner and to avoid frequent accidents on the roads.

She also seized the opportunity to thank the commissioner general for his foresight in ensuring that GRA drivers benefit from this kind of refresher orientation forum.

She finally commended The Gambia Police Force through its Traffic Unit for their lectures.