Gambia: Police to Reclaim Their Rightful Role

The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby reminds the general public that the Gambia Police Force is constitutionally mandated to provide security to the public including political parties, persons and properties.

This important duty of the Police had been constrained by the previous regime's interference in the functioning of the Police Department.

Consequently, the Inspector General's office wishes to reassure the public that, in the current dispensation, the Gambia Police Force shall assume full responsibility of providing security to all without fear, favour, affection or ill will against any individual, group or political party as enshrined in section 178 (1), (2) and (3) of the constitution of the Gambia.

In this regard, the office of the Inspector General of Police hereby urges all recruiting organizations, political parties, groups or private individuals providing security to liaise with the Inspector General's office to seek approval as specified under section 18 of the Police Act Volume IV laws of The Gambia, in order to provide security services in accordance with the law.

The Inspector General's Office solicits the cooperation of the general public including political parties as maintenence of security is a collective responsibility of all and sundry.