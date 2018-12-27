Gambia: Second Annual Bakau Festival Underway

The second edition of annual Bakau cultural, dialogue, socialization and discussion festival is currently underway at different location in the coastal town. The two-week festival is organized by Bakau Youth Development Association (BYDA).

Public relations officer of BYMA Ebrima Darboe explained that the Association is a group that is formed by young people within the community of Bakau, saying that as young people, they believed that it is important to organise themselves, come together and actively participate towards community development.

"We made a commitment to empower ourselves and others in different initiatives. Since the establishment of the Association, we had series of programs and activities that were meant to add value to the livelihood of the people within the community of Bakau including this festival," he said.

Mr. Darboe said the festival is organized to celebrate and promote their different cultures and to reflect on their heritage. "We also organized it to promote diversity, inclusiveness and tourism within Bakau."

Pa Alieu Ceesay, chairman of the Association said during the course of the festival, there will be youth forums, sports, carnival and an award ceremony which will be held at Fajara Hotel.

He said Bakau has rich cultural heritage which will be showcased during the festival and they will visit the crocodile pool in Katchikally, where many people believes that there is spiritual powers where their prayers can be answered.

Assistant secretary general Muhammed Lamin Janneh who spoke about the youth conference said one of the biggest aims and objective of the festival is to coordinate young people and encourage their active participation in community driving and other developmental initiatives.