Tanzania: U.S. Issues Tanzania Travel Warning

Dar es Salaam — The US state department has issued a travel warning to American wishing or visiting Tanzania over crimes, terrorism and human rights violation.

"The State Department urges US citizens to "exercise increased caution" while in Tanzania due to concerns over crime, terrorism and official actions targeting people on the basis of their gender or sexual identity," reads a statement circulated on Thursday December 27, 2018.

The warning statement says US citizens should be cautious against violent crime, such as assault, sexual assault, express kidnapping, mugging, and carjacking, is common.

"Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious crime," says a statement.

It went on saying terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners.

"Members of the LGBTI community have been arrested, targeted, harassed, and/or charged with unrelated offenses. Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations," says a statement posted on https://travel.state.gov.

Those who decide to travel to Tanzania, are called to always carry a copy of your US passport and visa and keep original documents in a secure location, be aware of their surroundings and should not leave your food or drink unattended.

They have also advised to stay alert in all locations, especially those frequented by Westerners, void public displays of affection particularly between same-sex couples and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

