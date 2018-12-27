Tanzania: Prisons Officers Receive Driving Lessons

Tabora — Traffic police in Tabora Region have urged their Prisons counterparts to learn traffic regulations to prevent and avoid accidents.

Tabora District Traffic Officer Novatus Nyabenda, when speaking to drivers who had completed the driving course, told Prisons officers that despite their responsibilities they were not above the law.

He said as law enforcers they have been breaking the law, some of them deliberately. He noted that some of them were not conversant with the law, saying that learning was the solution to avoiding accidents.

Nyabenda, who represented Tabora Region's traffic commander during the event, insisted that accidents did not choose their victims, whether a law enforcer or not, and caused loss of manpower.

He explained that as civil servants they had their goals and when they died in accidents those goals vanished, leaving behind children, who could be a burden to society when they turned to crime.

At least 50 Prisons officers completed the two-week driving course offered by Gracious Driving School in Simiyu Region.