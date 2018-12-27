Cameroon: Reopening of Electoral Registers - Necessary Measures Adopted in Yaounde

Several ideas have been put together to ensure that maximum number of citizens of voting age get registered on the electoral list

Everything being equal, voters will again go to the polls in 2019 for the Municipal and Legislative elections. As a result, the elections management body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) is finalising strategies at getting the highest possible number of persons have their names enlisted on the electoral registers to be opened on January 02, 2019. The registers were closed on July 9, 2018 following the convening of the Electoral College for the presidential election.

A visit to several ELECAM branch offices in the city of Yaounde met the staff putting the necessary material in place ahead of the reopening of the electoral list. They told Cameroon Tribune that sensitisation and proximity approach campaigns will continue as well as constant updating of the online platforms of the institution, calling and messaging of potential voters, all with the aim of convincing Cameroonians above 20 years to get involved in the electoral process of the country.

The ELECAM Council Branch Head for Yaounde III at Efoulan, Helene Onana Ngono, said they have held meetings at the branch level with regards to getting efficient results once the electoral registers are opened early next month. "We will install our teams in popular and populated neighbourhoods with the objective of enlisting those who for reasons of conflicting schedules and lack of enthusiasm cannot come to our offices to get registered. We will equally encourage friends and families at our individual levels," she stated.

With respect to the targeted quota for 2019, she said each region sets its goal and maps out measures at attaining the number. Helene Onana Ngono said they constantly liaise with the regional delegation of ELECAM in Yaounde for updates.

Every council branch visited in Yaounde acknowledged taking into consideration the physically challenged persons and implementing measures that address their needs.

