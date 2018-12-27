South Africa: Girl, 2, Airlifted to Hospital After Carletonville Taxi Accident

A 2-year-old girl sitting on her mom's lap was seriously injured when a taxi rolled in Carletonville on Wednesday night.

According to ER24, the toddler was among 16 people injured in the accident around 20:00 on the R501, outside the North West mining town.

The other injured passengers were already being attended to when ER24 arrived on the scene.

The little girl's injuries were deemed serious enough to warrant being airlifted to hospital for further medical care. The other patients were taken to hospitals in the area.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Further afield, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa called for caution on the roads, as rain set in in parts of the southern Cape, making driving conditions more difficult than usual.

He said the roads were wet and slippery between Sedgefield and Wilderness and urged motorists to adjust their driving to the conditions.

