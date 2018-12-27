South Africa: Liquid Telecom Rolls Out Multi-Billion Rand 4g Network in SA

Liquid Telecom South Africa, a division of the pan-African Liquid Telecom Group has announced its plans to roll out an extensive 4G network across South Africa. The multi-billion rand project which will see the operator anchoring all the region's roaming services under its wholesale carrier network.

The 4G roll-out comes a year after Liquid Telecom has just finished acquiring Neotel from Tata Communications in February 2017.

Liquid Telecom has been investing heavily across the continent where it operates Africa's largest independent fibre network that is almost 70,000km in length and linked to more than 600 towns and cities in 13 countries.

Speaking on the new 4G project, Liquid Telecom South Africa CEO, Reshaad Sha said: "This is an exciting development which will enable us to provide Mobile Network Operators and ISPs with open access to our mobile 4G network. Using our 1800MHz spectrum, the network will handle 4G mobile data traffic to meet the needs of the most demanding users across the country."

The multi-billion rand 4G project comes after the recent completion of Liquid Telecom's award winning 'Cape to Cairo' network which represents the first direct land-based terrestrial fibre link from Cape Town to Cairo.

"This milestone builds on a remarkable year for Liquid Telecom. I am encouraged that the momentum will continue into 2019 with South African operators having access to wholesale roaming services across our network for the first time." added Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Telecom.

A few weeks ago, Liquid Telecom also reached an agreement with Telecom Egypt to invest $400m in Egypt over the next three years as a leading connectivity and cloud solutions provider for the first time in North Africa, serving businesses in the region with a world-class network and data centre services.