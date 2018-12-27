27 December 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Postal and Courier Volumes On the Decline - Potraz

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shingie Lev Muringi

Zimbabwe's Postal and Courier volumes continue to decline after the country recorded an 8.5% decline in sector revenues from the $9million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 down to $8.2million realized in the third quarter of the year as published by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Potraz.

The postal and courier volumes had seen an increase by 0.1% realized in the second quarter of 2018 to record 1,905,511 from 1,903,128 before the traffic went on a negative trajectory in the quarter under review.

"There was sharp decline in international mail and courier volumes in the quarter under review. Purchases from e-commerce sites constitute the bulk of international incoming courier in Zimbabwe." reads the latest Potraz report.

Potraz attributed the sharp decline in international courier volumes to foreign currency challenges in the economy. Zimbabwe's forex challenges have come as a major hurdle to every industry hence crippling growth in the information communication technology sector which relies heavily on the robustness of other sectors.

ZIMPOST lost revenue market share by 5.5% as a result of the 19.4% decline in their revenues to record $3,597,440 from $ 4,461,223 recorded in the previous quarter.

The Potraz report further shows that the postal and courier sector recorded an overall decline in performance characterised by a decline in revenue, growth in operating costs as well as a decline in capital expenditure. All this can be attributed to the unavailability of foreign currency to support international courier volumes and stimulate economic activity across all industries which support the information communication technology sector.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Turns Focus to 2023 As 2018 Fights Draw Blanks

With his fight to reverse or at least delegitimise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial July 30 election victory… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.