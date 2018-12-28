Nigeria: Politicians Approaching INEC Staff to Buy PVCs, Says Oyo Rec

Ibadan — Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, yesterday, disclosed that some desperate politicians were approaching Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff to buy Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Agboke, while delivering his keynote address at a seminar organised by Online Media practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN) in the state, said that 914,529 out of over 2.9 million PVCs were yet to be collected.

The REC did not reveal the identity of the politicians that approached the commission for the illicit trade.He said: "They are looking for what is not available because they know that these things are not available. This is the security report at my disposal.

"Tell those who are looking for PVCs to buy that there is none for sale in Oyo. I can assure you that no INEC staff will sell PVC to any politician. I can assure you that the process will be free in Oyo."

While assuring residents of credible elections devoid of crisis in 2019, Agboke urged journalists in the state to cooperate with the commission in spreading accurate information to members of the public.

"All of us are stakeholders. Let us all work to enhance credible election in the state. As journalists, let us ensure that we have our facts. I have nothing to hide. We conducted the election in Eruwa without crisis, and in 2019 whoever wins the election will be declared," he added.In his welcome address, state chairman of OMPAN, Remi Oladoye, said that the programme was organised to further educate online media practitioners on the need to discharge their duties responsibly and effectively.