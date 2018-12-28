South Africa: Body of Man Found With His Legs Bound With Shoelaces

The body of an unknown man was discovered at Suurman Ridge in Temba, north of Pretoria, on Thursday morning.

The man, who is believed to be aged between 21 and 30, was found with bruises all over his body. His legs were bound with shoelaces.

"Police received information from a member of the community who saw the body lying next to the road, and it is suspected that he was assaulted during the night. He was only wearing blue jeans," police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said.

He said that a murder case has been opened for further investigation, and that no one has been arrested yet.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

"The police appeal to anyone who can identify the deceased to come forward and those with information about the suspects to call Temba SAPS," Moremi said.

