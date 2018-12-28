South Africa: Man, 68, Drowns in Pool

A 68-year-old man drowned in a pool in Lynnfield Park on Thursday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 11:00, just outside of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, there was nothing they could do for the deceased.

"They found that the man was already removed from the pool. It is understood that he was removed from the swimming pool by a worker," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene."

The circumstance surrounding the fatal drowning were not yet known and local authorities were investigating.

Source: <b>News24</b>