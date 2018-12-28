South Africa: Cape Town Minstrel Groups Withdraw High Court Application

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the withdrawal of a high court application by the minstrel groups Cape Cultural Carnival Events Committee (CCCEC) and the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA).

"The organisations lodged an urgent application on 16 December 2018 with the City of Cape Town and the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) as the main respondents.

"The CCCEC/CTMCA sought relief with regard to the use of the Athlone Stadium following the City's decision to decline their event permit applications for competitions and road marches," the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Thursday.

The two minstrel groups were instructed to reach an agreement by Christmas Eve to determine how both bodies would be accommodated at the Athlone Stadium.

The rival minstrel associations failed to do so, and the case was postponed to Friday. However, on Thursday the CCCEC and the CTMCA withdrew their urgent application in the Western Cape High Court.

"This was the seventh High Court application that the CCCEC/CTMCA has brought against the City in the past three years. The City won six cases with costs, and the CCCEC/CTMCA has now withdrawn its seventh application," the City further explained.

The Western Cape High Court in December 2017 ruled in favour of the City of Cape Town in an application lodged against the CTMCA relating to an event permit that was not issued to the CTMCA due to non-compliance with the applicable event by-laws and legislation.

The City said it remained committed to affording all residents the opportunity to participate in culturally significant events. It said the associations received the largest share of the City's annual events budget.

"The annual minstrel events are an integral part of Cape Town's rich and diverse cultural heritage and allow communities to showcase this proud tradition.

"The City has always been supportive of minstrel events that are inclusive, compliant and hosted in the best interests of public safety," the City said.

Source: News24