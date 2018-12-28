South Africa: Stormy Weather Warning - Strong Gusty Winds, Hail and Heavy Rain for Parts of Durban

Holidaymakers in Durban could be in store for some stormy weather.

The eThekwini municipality cautioned Durban residents and visitors about severe thunderstorms with a possibility of localised flooding.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), this inclement weather is likely to be experienced between 20:00 on Thursday and 01:00 on Friday morning.

"Residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, particularly informal settlements, are advised to take extra precautions," said the eThekwini municipality in a statement.

"The City has placed its disaster management team on standby to attend to any incidents that may arise as result of the storm", the statement continued.

On its official Twitter page, SAWS tweeted that "severe thunderstorms are observed over parts of Zululand and King Cetshwayo with possible strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain".

Warning:27/12/2018 18h00 TO:27/12/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over parts of Zululand and King Cetshwayo with possible strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.-- SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2018

In another tweet, the weather service also warned of bad weather in the Eastern Cape.

"Severe thunderstorms are observed over Nkonkobe and Amahlathi local municipalities moving towards the Great Kei, Mnquma and Mbhashe local municipalities (EC) with possible large hail and heavy downpours."

Warning:27/12/2018 12h00 TO:27/12/2018 15h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over Nkonkobe and Amahlathi local municipalities moving towards the Great Kei, Mnquma and Mbhashe local municipalities(EC) with possible large hail and heavy downpours.-- SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2018

Source: <b>News24</b>