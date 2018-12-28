South Africa: Firefighters Extinguish Fire That Trapped Scores of People in Cape Town Building

A fire that engulfed a three-storey residential building, trapping scores of people, has been extinguished, Cape Town disaster management confirmed to News24.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said the fire was on the third floor of a building in Goodwood. Officials managed to evacuate residents safely.

"No injuries were reported, our officials assisted in the evacuation and fought off the blaze," said Layne.

Cape Town - RT @shadreckKalomb2 Goodwood fire contained....and there is Traffic in Voortrekker Road @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/7b6Ooh9aYw-- Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) December 27, 2018

A number of people were initially trapped in the burning building but were later ushered to safety.

Voortrekker Road and Alice Street were closed for several hours as firefighters battled the blaze.

Four fire engines, a hydraulic platform, a rescue vehicle and at least 24 firefighters were at the scene.

Building on fire Vooortrekker road.Goodwood.CAPE TOWN.road closed..@EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/ilEi1QoDIq-- BOSBEER /CAPE TOWN (@BOSBEER2006) December 27, 2018

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but we do have firefighters who are left on site ensuring that the fire does not reignite."

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman burnt to death in a house fire in Fourways, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Thursday.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 02:00 and found firefighters already in attendance, extinguishing the last of the flames.

"Paramedics were led to the kitchen where they found an elderly woman lying on the ground. Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene," said spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen

T he exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but local authorities were at the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24