South Africa: EFF Woos Seshego's Elderly With Food Hampers

EFF leader Julius Malema was on a charm offensive in his birthplace of Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, on Thursday where his party handed out food parcels to the elderly.

Malema also donated a tractor which he said would make it possible for the elderly "to work the land".

The event is held annually as part of the party's apparent efforts to woo the elderly to the EFF whose membership is predominantly young people.

Malema said: "Festive season is a season for celebration and giving. That is why we have come here to celebrate with the elders of Seshego."

However, the event was almost marred by claims that some elderly people were turned back and told their food hampers would be delivered at their homes.

Resident Ephraim Manamela claimed: "I bought food for some senior citizens who have been standing outside the entrance while EFF security refuse them entry and tell them they must go back home as hampers will be brought to their houses."

The claims were dismissed by the party.

Several elders who spoke to News24 expressed appreciation for the food hampers.

Mampho Monyane, 63, said: "We are grateful about the hampers but I cannot speak about the politics. The politicians themselves will deal with the matters that affect the country. I'm happy that we are being looked after as elderly people."

