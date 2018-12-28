South Africa: Joseph Mabuza Remembered As a Humble, Dedicated Communicator

Mourners have remembered former Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Joseph Mabuza as a humble man who held his job in the highest regard.

Mabuza died on Sunday after his motorbike collided with a bakkie whose driver fled the scene.

The vehicle allegedly made a U-turn on the N4 towards Mozambique just before the Nkomazi toll gate.

The police said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

The memorial service was held at the Communio Church in Mbombela and was attended by family members, senior government officials and friends.

MEC for community safety, security and liaison Pat Ngomane said he had suffered a great loss and that Mabuza had taught him a lot about government communications.

"I have lost a friend, a colleague, a dedicated man."

Ngomane said he would do his best to ensure that Mabuza's legacy lives on.

It was an emotional remembrance, with Gospel artists also taking turns on the stage.

#RIPJosephMabuza: We pay our tribute to the late Joseph Mabuza, a proud road safety ambassador who passed away due to a road crash on the 24th Dec 2018. The memorial service is held at Communio Church in Mbombela. @SAgovnews @PresidencyZA @DoTransport pic.twitter.com/i1P53iMa61 -- Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 27, 2018

Death always reminds us that we are indeed like candles in the wind. My mind is struggling to fathom that Joseph's life was snuffed out, just like that! Such numbing pain. I hope #JosephMabuza will be welcomed in the after-life, with the same kindness, love & grace he exuded?????-- Delight Mondlane. (@DynamoDelight) December 27, 2018

Agriculture MEC Vusi Shongwe, who worked with Mabuza, remembered the late spokesperson as a strong-willed person who understood his role in government.

He said Mabuza "lived his life to the fullest with dedication to his job and family" .

Source: News24