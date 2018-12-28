27 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Mourns His Metal Work Teacher

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Press Release

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday offered condolences over the death of Sanda Kaita, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.

Mr Kaita had the traditional title of Magajin Rogo of Katsina.

In a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the state, President Buhari described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

"He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace," said the president.

Nigeria

Why We Killed Ex-Defence Chief, Alex Badeh - Suspect

A suspect arrested allegedly for killing a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd)… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.