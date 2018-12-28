27 December 2018

Kenya: Former Nock Boss Charles Mukora Dies

Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) chairman Charles Mukora has died, former NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen Soi has confirmed.

The former International Olympic Committee member died on Thursday evening according to Soi who relayed the news of his death to media.

"It is with deep sorrow and regrets that death as once again robbed Kenya of a long time sports administrator Hon. Charles Mukora which occured a while ago. Let us join hands in condoling the family of late Hon Charles Mukora. May the almighty heavenly father grant his grace, comfort and strength to the family during this difficult time," Soi said.

Mukora stepped down as NOCK chairman in 1999 after he was accused of financial impropriety in awarding Salt Lake City the 2002 Winter Games and 2000 Summer Games to Sydney. He denied any wrong doing in the but agreed to quit as both IOC and NOCK official after he was prevailed upon by then then IOC president uan Antonio Samaranch.

