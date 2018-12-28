Liberia: MCC to Erect 'Thousands of Public Toilets'

Under the watchful eyes of the Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, the Director for City Beautification, Edwin Tisdell told journalists over the weekend that plans are underway for the construction thousands of public latrines in the City.

Mr. Tisdell said the initiative is to ensure that Monrovia becomes one of the cleanest cities in Africa and the world. He said that as part of efforts to make Monrovia a clean and green for healthy inhabitants, the City Corporation has embarked on the washing of streets in the City.

He emphasized that although the exercise might be new to Liberia, it is done in other parts of the world for a healthy environment.

"Washing of the roads is another means of putting out germs because we ride cars that in most cases come from strange environment, we have to wash the roads to safeguard our people" he added.

Mr. Tisdell stressed that the reasons why other Countries are very clean and have good air quality is due to the washing of their roads.

"People don't understand and think that we are spoiling resources" he told journalists in Monrovia.

According to him the road washing exercise is not just limited to the festive seasons, as the MCC has written several partners for the initiative to become a sustainable one.

He expressed the hope the washing of the roads will curtail germs and waterborne diseases in the City.

When quizzed about how far the MCC intends to go with the exercise, Tisdell intoned that it started on the 13th of December with painting and decorating the principal streets of Monrovia.

"We are also painting all the bridges constructed by Government in Monrovia to include the Gabriel Tucker Bridge, the Zolu Duma Bridge, the Jamaica Road Bridge, and the Double Bridge at Stephen Tolbert Estate, amongst others."

In order to enhance its work, MCC has also begun to shut down makeshift auto garages and has removed faulty vehicles from the streets. "Our City planning team is also involved in ensuring that all private homes and businesses are painted," he said.

He further said that those whose homes have broken septic tanks will be fined as this poses serious health and environmental risks.

Mr. Tisdell also revealed that the MCC has secured about 400 trash cans which will be mounted in the streets of Monrovia to avoid people from throwing dirt in the streets.

The Monrovia City Corporation Director for Beautification said when the city is clean and healthy; it will also attract investors who will create jobs for Liberians.

"Mayor Jefferson Koijee is very passionate of keeping the City of Monrovia clean, green and safe." He has mandated me and my team to regularly ensure that our capital city is attractive for investment and our people live in a healthy environment".

Tisdell said beginning next 2019, the City will experience some drastic changes in its outlook, noting that they will modernize Monrovia and make it more attractive for job creation for many young people.