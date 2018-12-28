Uganda: State Tortures Bobi Wine for the Truth - Besigye

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has said the government is frustrating the music career of Kyadondo East MP Robert Sentamu Kyangulanyi alias Bobi Wine because he is speaking the truth and exposing their injustices.

"My friend who has started speaking some things--- this young man Bobi Wine--he is only 35 and trying to build himself. His job is music, to make people happy but when he spoke things and people started understanding him they [government] now can't even allow him sing. When he says Kyarenga they want to kill him," Col Dr Besigye said.

He was speaking during a thanksgiving and baptism ceremony for Rukungiri Municipality MP Mr Roland Mugume Kaginda at St Peter's Church of Uganda Kyamakanda Archdeaconry in Buyanja, Rukungiri District, on Wednesday.

Police blocked Bobi Wine's concert at his One Love Beach in Busabala on Boxing Day on claims that he had no followed guidelines but Bobi Wine refuted the allegations. Police have blocked Bobi Wine's concerts on several occasions since he became MP in 2017.

"This is St Stephen Day, we learned about Stephen. However, if you speak the truth, they will intimidate you forever. That is the situation we are in, but be hopeful," he said.

Dr Besigye, a retired army officer and former personal physician to President Museveni during 1980-85 guerrilla war, has contested for presidency four times since 2001 and is the founding president of Forum for Democratic Change, the biggest Opposition party in the country.

He said the struggle he and others are pursuing should never be tagged to political parties but a fight against injustice to allow the citizens enjoy their country equally. He criticised Members of Parliament for supporting the government's move to privatise the Women Referral facility at Mulago National Referral Hospital and failing to realise the challenges of illiteracy and unemployment.

"When I was studying, all my parents were deceased. Indeed we are giving birth but the children are not ours, they are God's and the nation's. So lets take care of children equally," he said.

Four MPs: Ms Mary Paula Turyahikayo (Rubabo), Mr Fred Turyamuhweza (Rujumbura), Mr James Kaberuka (Kinkizi West) and Mr Kaginda attended the function.

Preaching at the service, Kinkizi Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Dan Zoreka, told politicians never to get tired of speaking the truth for fear of being branded Opposition as long as they are speaking in the interest of the people. The service was led by North Kigezi Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Benon Magezi.

Dr Besigye auctioned a heifer for Shs5.5m. The function was also meant to raise money to build a maternity ward at Kyamakanda Archdeaconry Health Centre.