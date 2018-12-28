Zimbabwe: Harare Without Tap Water for Days - Supplies to Resume Next Week

Photo: Capital FM

Taps remain dry in Harare (file photo).

MOST parts of Harare have gone for days without tap water due to a breakdown of equipment at the main treatment plant as well as poor quality of raw water.

Supplies were expected to start improving early next week as authorities implement several measures to alleviate the water challenges, the council said in a statement Thursday.

Council said the shortages were due to several factors, among them poor quality of raw water, which has made the treatment process very difficult and resulted in the breakdown of equipment.

The poor quality followed delayed rains which normally help in diluting the water source, Lake Chivero.

"We regret to inform our water customers of the on-going water challenges in the city," reads the statement.

"Over the past few weeks our water production at Morton Jaffray has been depressed, averaging 272 megalitres per day against a normal daily average of 450 megalitres.

"Raw water quality has deteriorated due to delays in rains which saw the PH (a logarithmic scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution) averaging 9.46 whereas last year it was at 8.4 making the treatment process more difficult.

"This has been as a result of the delayed rains which normally help in diluting the lake.

"On 26 December 2018, the termination kit for transformer number four

was burnt and the plant can only run with a maximum of four pumps."