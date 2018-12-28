Zimbabwe: Haritatos Family Extends Christmas Spirit

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Haritatos family brought Christmas cheers to two children's homes in Kadoma when it donated an assortment of foodstuffs and toys.

At least 37, mostly abandoned children at Tariro and Agape children's homes could not hide their joy after receiving the foodstuffs and toys. The donation, a brainchild of Mrs Amanda Haritatos, has become an annual event aimed at assisting disadvantaged children in the town.

"We thank friends and other well-wishers who have helped to mobilise the foodstuffs and toys to make a difference in the life of children during this Christmas time," she said. "This is a time to bring awareness on the need to assist those who are less fortunate than ourselves. It is important that we come together and make an impact in the lives of others." Tariro Children's Home founder Mrs Pheobelin Magama thanked the Haritatos family for providing them with mealie meal every month and making Christmas memorable for the children.

"We are in need of other basic commodities and we also need assistance with the acquisition of birth certificates for the children. "We have applied to be registered as private voluntary organisation so that we can get some donations. We are currently regarded as a community based organisation and providing a place of safety for children," she said.

In its current status, any donation to the centre attracts Excise duty and other taxes.

The home has 20 children, some of them were abandoned at hospitals soon after birth while others were dumped on the streets. Agape Children's Home is located at Mrs Martha Vheremu's house and has at least 17 children brought by the Social Welfare Department as a safe house. Among the children is a one-and-half year old baby.

Muzvezve House of Assembly member Vangelis Haritatos said communities should complement Government in looking after the less privileged in society.

"We can build our country with love and by caring for each other. Everyone needs a family and these children need a show of love," he said. "As Government we cannot do everything and would help if private citizens chip in to assist the less privileged. It would really make a difference if more people can help in their own way."