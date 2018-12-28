28 December 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Police Launch a Manhunt for Suspected Armed Robbers

By Emmah Chinyamutangira Manicaland

POLICE in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who last Friday attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man of his car and cash at his farm in Nyanga.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the robbers got away with US$1 500, R1 000, $500 and a Mazda B2500.

"The robbers pounced on Mr Godfrey Vernon Hawksley (83) house at Plot 22 Britania under Chief Mutasa in Nyanga after forcing their way into Mr Hawksley's house at around midnight. They suddenly grabbed Mr Hawksley and pointed the pistol at his forehead while demanding cash from him," said Insp Kakohwa.

