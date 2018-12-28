Zimbabwe: Karoi to Attain Municipal Status By 2020

Karoi Town Council in Mashonaland West has lined up strategic goals in a bid to attain municipal status by 2020.

In an interview yesterday, Karoi Town council chairman Mr Abel Matsika said the council was working flat out to achieve city status within the next two years.

He said most of the work that was needed was set for next year which included transforming the farming town into a formidable business hub.

"There is a lot that we have lined up for 2019 in line with the strategic plan that we produced recently.

"We are aiming Karoi to attain municipal status by 2020 and most of the works that are needed for that have been set for 2019".

"We want to transform Karoi into a formidable business destination centre through the construction of two tobacco marketing floors which is in tandem with the establishment and sustenance of an agro-based economy," said Mr Matsika.

He said the council was also working on recreational facilities through the construction of a townhouse along the highway next to the park that will form a civic centre.

On health issues, he said the council was set to complete the maternity wing at in Chikangwe Clinic to cater for expecting mothers who were walking long distances to access maternal health.

"Our maternity wing in Chikangwe should be complete to our expecting mothers who were enduring some long distance to local district hospital, and there is to be an ambulance to complement this service as well," he said.

He added, there is to be the construction of a shopping mall in the centre of the central business district to revamp business.

"We are also courting investors for a state of the art shopping mall right in the CBD that is going to house our small to medium entrepreneurs in their large numbers," said Mr Matsika.

He said the council was targeting to improve revenue in flows in line with President Mnangangwa's call, "Zimbabwe is open for business", adding to complement this they had resolved to come up with a new system to manage revenue entities.

"We have formed what we call council strategic business units that we are to semi-commercialise, re-brand and run competitively and profitably. That is to happen at the beerhall, guesthouse, as well as traffic section."