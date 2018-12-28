Zimbabwe: Nguluvhe Speaks On Devolution

Beitbridge East parliamentarian Cde Albert Nguluvhe has urged people here to establish Community Development Committees (CDCs) that will feed into the devolution concept.

He said it was important for people actively involved in re-building the national economy at all levels of society now that Government was walking the talk on devolution.

He said Beitbridge district had a lot of economic development opportunities awaiting exploitation.

Cde Nguluvhe was addressing Zanu PF supporters during the party's victory celebrations held at Mtetengwe Primary School (Ward 6) last week.

"As leaders we don't work alone in rolling our government policies. It is important for a government and its people to work in consultation with its people. Now that we are working on devolving our economy, it is critical for you members of the community to come up with development committees. These will then feed into the national economic outlook. We are of the view that projects should be rolled out in order of priority and that should come from the communities."