Zimbabwe: Bodybuilding Calendar Out

Takudzwa Chitsiga and Rashiwe Murisa Sports Reporters

THE National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness has hailed the coming on board of the Innocent Choga Classic which will be held in Harare next year.

The contest will be held in honour of six-time Mr Zimbabwe body-building champion Innocent Choga who has since quit the sport.

The soft-spoken Choga, who won the country's most prestigious body-building title in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994 and 1995.

And the Innocent Choga Classic will be part of many body-building contests that will be held next year, according to the calendar released by the national association yesterday.

Quiet Shangai, the NFZBBF spokesperson, said they are happy that they will be having many contests next season and the Innocent Choga Classic will be a national competition which is meant to promote fitness.

"There are many competitions lined-up for this coming year, including the GS Fitness and Gold Classic, the Iron man scheduled for June 1, the Marume Classic in October and the Mr Zimbabwe in September.

"There are going to be many contenders and we expect the Mr Novice to bring on board new competitors who will go all the way to take part in the Innocent Choga Classic, which is going to be last competition of the year. We are looking forward to have many contests from provincial shows which should be held before August 31," said Shangai.

Next season is also going to see the return of Isaac "Sugar" Chimuchenga who has not participated in any competition this year.

The Gweru-based hulk had taken a one-year sabbatical but has promised to come back stronger next year.

Meanwhile, veteran body-builder and Life Fitness owner, Philip Gorogodo, has died.

Gorogodo's death shocked the entire body fitness industry and saw several messages of condolence with many saying he left a big gap which will be very difficult to fill.

"My sincere condolences", Kenneth Murugweni, the NFZBBF president said.

Shangai added: "Gorogodo was a passionate body-builder. He introduced Mr Lifefitness, a competition which gave opportunities to many talented athletes for example Stanboy. I can't believe that he is gone. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace."