Zimbabwe: We Feel Cheated, Say Demonstrators

Teachers who participated in a march from Mutare to Harare under the banner of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) had in fact been promised US$100 each, but have since not been given the money and are now fighting the organisers for tricking them into demonstrating for nothing.

Disgruntled ARTUZ members told The Herald they were promised US100, each, for the march.

They accuse the ARTUZ leadership comprising Obert Masaraure, Dirk Frey and Robson Chere of misappropriating funds.

The teachers were given food hampers instead.

"Participants were supposed to be given US$100 each, but only received Christmas hampers donated by Citizens Manifesto. This infuriated the teachers who feel cheated," said an ARTUZ member.

The rural teachers are now threatening not to take part in such events in the future.

"ARTUZ members vowed not to partake in demonstrations slatted for 7 January 2019 until the issue of funds is resolved.

Some teachers are also questioning the involvement of Citizens Manifesto and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in issues to do with the welfare of rural teachers which they suspect was meant to access funds meant for the teachers welfare under ARTUZ," added the source.

They also accuse the leadership of ARTUZ of failure to pay allowances to teachers who participated in the demonstration held in Harare on December 20 meant to pressurise the Government to pay civil servants in United States dollars.

ARTUZ leadership is reportedly living lavish lifestyles when members are struggling.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mr Masaraure dismissed the claims and instead accused Government of failing to address their concerns.

"What I want to assure you is that the movement of teachers will not be stopped. Our concerns are legitimate. We want salaries in US dollars. We are doing it for the good of the nation. This is not an issue to dramatise," he said.