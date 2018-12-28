Nigeria: Reverse Ban On Nighttime Pasting of Campaign Posters, ADC Urges Lagos CP

Chairman Lagos State chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Pastor Kayode Jacobs, has urged the state's Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgar Imohimi, to reverse the ban placed on pasting of campaign posters between 12am to 4am.

The party said the ban is indirectly giving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) undue advantage over other political parties in pasting its campaign posters across the state.

Addressing the media after a road walk organized by his party from Maryland Roundabout to its secretariat at Onipanu, yesterday, Jacobs said the ban would deny many candidates and political parties the opportunity to campaign through posting of bills, which can only be done at night to avoid harassment and intimidation from miscreants.

The party also said it would not merge with any political party in Lagos for the 2019 general elections, stressing, " ADC, being the third largest political party in Nigeria, will contest the governorship, National and House Assembly elections in Lagos State next year."

The party further dissociated itself from any involvement in the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) arrangement in Lagos, noting that since CUPP only operates at the national level, the state chapter will only support any presidential candidate ADC approves for the February 16, 2019 election.

Jacobs stated: "ADC is not merging with any party in Lagos for 2019 elections. We are going to field candidates in all the elections. We will liberate Lagos State in 2019. ADC is the third largest party in Nigeria. We are going to contest the election against the two dominant parties and I am sure we are going to surprise them in Lagos.

"There is nothing like CUPP arrangement in Lagos State. We are only part of the CUP at the national level. CUPP is only operating at the national level and we are going to work with CUPP's choice for February 16, 2019."

On its preparedness for the 2019 elections, Jacobs promised that ADC would do its best, adding, "We are just using the next general elections to register our presence but our ultimate aim is to liberate the country from bad governance and especially Lagos from the clutch of individual and to achieve this we will come out fully in 2023 when we hope to run a politics where party supremacy is recognized."