South Africa: Four Men Arrested and Drugs Seized in Mitchell's Plain

press release

Police in the Mitchell's Plain area are working tirelessly to ensure safety of the community. Their determination led to the arrest of four suspects and seizure of a substantial amount of drugs and imitation firearm.

On Monday 2018-12-24 at about 14:05 members of the Provincial Reaction Team were busy with crime prevention operations .When they received information about drugs being kept at an address in Erica Way, Tafelsig. While searching the premises police 38 packets of Tik and money. A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of drugs and he appeared in court today.

On Wednesday 2018-12-26 at about 18:30, Cape Town Tactical Response Team members were busy with crime prevention duties. They stopped and searched a suspicious looking man in Stag Crescent, Eastridge. During the search of the suspect, police found a silver and black imitation firearm in his possession. A 28 year man for possession of imitation firearm.

At 18:00 members of Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit were busy with Crime prevention duties. When they stopped and searched a suspicious looking male in Siberian Street, Rocklands. Police found forty eight (48) packets of Dagga in his possession. Police arrested a 22-year-old man. The suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs. He appeared in court today.

Also on Wednesday, police from Mitchells Plain were busy with Crime prevention duties. When they received information about guns and drugs being kept at a premises in Simonsberg Street, Tafelsig. While searching the premises police found a plastic bag containing 48 packets of Tik and Mandrax tablets. A 20-year-old man and is facing a charge of illegal possession of drugs. The suspect will appear is expected to appear in court on 28 December 2018.