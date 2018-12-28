South Africa: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Arrest of Suspect for Elliotdale Murder

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape has welcomed the swift arrest of a 25 year-old male suspect on Wednesday the 26th December 2018 at about 19:00 in the evening at Elliotdale.

Yesterday this office reported on the gruesome murder of an 18 year old woman believed to be related to the suspect. After an exhaustive and integrated search by the Police and members of the community, the suspect was found nearby one of the villages where he was hiding.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the members of the community who apprehended the suspect and handed him to the police. "The gravity and sensitive nature of this particular crime, necessitated that my office activate a 72 hour approach in order to ensure that there is limited or no time left for the suspect to be on the run," Lieutenant General Ntshinga remarked.

She expressed the unwavering gratitude to the community of Elliotdale who sacrificed their time and united behind the call by police the family and relatives of the deceased person. "The criminals out there must realise that when it comes to crimes inflicted against women and children. My office has a standing order to "Hunt and Arrest without any mercy" General Ntshinga concluded.

The 25 year old suspect is expected to appear in the Elliotdale Magistrate Court tomorrow on Friday the 28th December 2018.