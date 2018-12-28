South Africa: Suspects Nabbed By Police in KZN for Various Cases

press release

Verulam arrested six suspects aged between 19 and 45 for various cases as part of the Festive Season operation. Two suspects were arrested for two cases of murder that occurred in the Mount View and Hazelmere areas. A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a ditch with multiple head injuries at the Hazelmere area on 26 December 2018. A 45-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for murder. In Mount View, a 33-year-old male was allegedly hit with a beer bottle on the head and was taken to hospital where he died on arrival. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect and he was charged for murder

Other suspects were arrested for different cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and rape in Waterloo. All the arrested suspects will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on 28 December 2018.

Similar operations were conducted by the KwaMbonambi police where four suspects aged between 18 and 31 were arrested for various cases of murder, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm and rape. Two suspects aged 18 and 22 were arrested for the alleged murder of an 18-year-old male at Mabhuyeni Reserve. In KwaSokhulu area, the victim was allegedly stabbed and injured, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested. Another suspect (26) was arrested for allegedly raping the mother of his child (20) whom he also attacked with the bush knife. Arrested suspects are appearing today in the Empangeni Magistrates Court. These operations will continue throughout the Festive Season.