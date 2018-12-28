South Africa: Four Suspects to Appear in Court for Armed Robbery and Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

press release

In a bid to bring down the levels of trio crimes, four alleged armed robbers aged between 24 and 29 are due to appear before Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, 27 December and Friday, 28 December 2018.

The suspect's court appearance emanated from a robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday, 25 December 2018, at about 22:00 in Itsoseng section, Hebron where a 19-year-old male was allegedly robbed of his cell phone by five armed suspects. After robbing the victim, the suspects allegedly fled the scene. The victim together with his friends chased the suspects and managed to catch one of them and handed him over to the police.

Subsequent to a follow-up by members of the Brits Cluster Trio Crime Task Team, the other three suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, 26 December 2018. Further investigations into the matter led the police to two houses in the same area where two firearms, ammunition and a cell phone were recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the police for their unwavering efforts in ensuring that illegal firearms that are used in criminal activities are removed from criminals' hands.