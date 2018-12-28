South Africa: Six Men Arrested for Serious Crimes in Nyanga

press release

Efforts to address serious and violent crimes in the Nyanga area resulted to the arrest of six suspects over the past three days. Three suspects aged 21, 23 and 25 were arrested for three different cases of rape which occurred in Browns Farm. Other suspects were arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

One suspect (22) was arrested by members of Operation Thunder in possession of an illegal firearm and three cell phones which he could not give satisfactory explanation about them. Meanwhile a 22-year-old man was also arrested after he assaulted another 33-year-old man with a blunt object which led the victim succumbing due to the injuries in Zimbambwe Squatter Camp in Klipfontein Mission in Crossroads. The last suspect, 35 was also arrested after members were tipped off about a suspect busy stripping a vehicle which was reported stolen in Mitchells Plain. The members pounced on the suspect whilst he was busy and arrested him.

Two suspects aged 21 and 23 appear in Wynberg Magistrates' Court this morning on rape charges and the remaining four suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone, Wynberg and Philippi Magistrates' Courts on charges of murder and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, rape and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The members were applauded for bringing the perpetrators to book.